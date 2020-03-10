sos photo

Staff and agents from Century 21 Regency Realty conducted a Valentine's fundraiser for the SOS Animal Shelter. The effort was led by Heather Jones, shown presenting the check to Jo Brooks, SOS Treasurer. Pictured are (from left) Brooks (SOS), Century 21 Regency Realty members Heather Jones, Erin Tullos and Cheryl Piccinini, and SOS President Bill Brooks.

 Submitted by Bill Brooks
