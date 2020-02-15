Southeast Gas recently announced its 2020 Give Back to Schools contribution of more than $124,000 to 20 public school systems in Alabama. Enterprise City Schools received $19,928 this year. The Give Back to Schools initiative was established by Southeast Gas and its board of directors in 2010, and provides dollars to public schools based solely on their natural gas usage for the previous year. So, the more natural gas a school system uses, the more dollars that system will receive.
Board members work alongside superintendents in each school system to determine the best way for funds to be allocated. “We’ve been providing this help to local schools for 11 years now,” said Southeast Gas Board Chair and Fort Deposit Mayor Fletcher Fountain. “Southeast Gas has provided more than $1.4 million to public schools through the Give Back to Schools initiative, and most of the time these funds are not designated for a particular use, so schools have flexibility about how the dollars are spent.”
“Southeast Gas is committed to the success of the next generation, and we believe strongly that local schools are a critical component to community success,” said Southeast Gas President and CEO Greg Henderson. Southeast Gas also sponsors the Southeast Gas Community Service Scholarship, a competitive scholarship program for high school seniors attending public schools currently served by Southeast Gas. The scholarships are $1,500, and are awarded to up to 24 students representing the 24 public high schools currently served by Southeast Gas. Applications for the scholarship are available online at the company’s website (southeastgas.com) and are due by March 13. Scholarship recipients are announced April 10, and recognized at a luncheon hosted by Southeast Gas on April 23.
School systems impacted by the Southeast Gas Give Back to Schools initiative are: Andalusia City Schools, Butler County Schools, Coffee County Schools, Covington County Schools, Crenshaw County Schools, Dale County Schools, Daleville City Schools, Dothan City Schools, Elba City Schools, Enterprise City Schools, Eufaula City Schools, Henry County Schools, Houston County Schools, Lowndes County Schools, Opp City Schools, Ozark City Schools and Pike County Schools, Pike Road Schools, Russell County Schools and Troy City Schools.
In addition to the direct financial support Southeast Gas provides to these schools, Southeast Gas employees volunteer dozens of hours each year to improve many of the campuses through construction assistance, landscaping, painting, gas appliance maintenance, light carpentry, tutoring, mentoring and many other activities.
Southeast Gas provides natural-gas service to 35 communities throughout southeast Alabama, and is owned by 14 cities — Abbeville, Andalusia, Brundidge, Dothan, Elba, Enterprise, Eufaula, Fort Deposit, Greenville, Headland, Luverne, Opp, Ozark and Troy.
