The University of Southern Mississippi held fall 2019 commencement exercises Dec. 12 and 13 at Reed Green Coliseum on its Hattiesburg campus.

President Rodney D. Bennett conferred undergraduate, graduate and specialist degrees at the ceremonies.

USM graduates from the local area include the following:

Gary L. Thompson of Enterprise, Doctor of Philosophy.

