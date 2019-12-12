Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise, the Enterprise Rotary Club and Enterprise High School Interact Club held a special-needs Christmas party at First Baptist Church in its fellowship hall.
A welcome to the more than 200 attendees was given by the party chairperson Pat Green, and guests entered to the singing of Christmas carols.
McDonald’s hamburgers and fries, drinks and a cupcake were served to the attendees. The highlight of the evening was the appearance of Santa Claus who called out the names on the packages under the tree and gave a “Merry Christmas!” greeting to each as their gifts were handed out.
Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise and some friends who were in attendance at the party decorated the tables, greeted the guests giving each a goody bag, Christmas necklace and name tag; helped serve the refreshments with members of the Rotary Club and Interact Club and then cleaned up after the party.
