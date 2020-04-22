The Alabama Department of Public Health issued a correction Wednesday that a death in Coffee County was incorrectly attributed to COVID-19.
Coffee County EMA Director James Brown issued a release that stated: “Coffee County EMA depends on information provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) regarding number of tests administered, number of positive cases, and deaths related to COVID-19.
“We regret when these numbers are falsely reported as this adds to confusion and trust in the reliability of reported numbers, but commend ADPH for correcting information that is discovered to be inaccurate or faulty.”
However, another death with COVID-19 ties has been reported in the county. As of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Coffee County had 71 confirmed cases of the virus with one reported death. That death will also be investigated before it is confirmed.
Brown talked Tuesday night at the Enterprise City Council work session at City Hall.
Addressing the pandemic, Brown said COVID-19 appears to have peaked in Alabama.
“I think once we open up, we may get a second wave of this,” the EMA director said. “We hope it’s not as bad as what this has been, but overall we’re doing pretty good.”
He said to this point only one-tenth of 1 percent of the population in Coffee County has been affected by the virus.
“Overall, I think we’re headed in right direction,” Brown said. “The governor, of course, is going to be deciding how we’re going to open things up, when we’re going to open and at what speed.
“This is conjecture on my part, but we are probably going to open up how we closed down. We’ll open up a little bit at a time. Of course, all the sanitary things of keeping distance and washing your hands may remain with us for the rest of our lives.”
He added that PPE continues to come in so health care workers will be prepared if a second wave does break out.
