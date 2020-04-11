Coffee County may be in for a stormy Easter.
The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced chance of severe weather — particularly after sunset.
“The timing is what we don’t really have yet,” Coffee County EMA Deputy Director Grant Lyons said Friday afternoon. “There is an increasing potential for a severe weather outbreak.
“The main threats for us are going to be those damaging winds that can be really destructive, and also the threat of tornadoes. There is talk of a squall line coming in with main line of storms, but even prior to that during the day on Sunday we could catch another storm or two with strong winds. The main thing looks like Sunday evening and Sunday night.”
Lyons said there are two important factors to consider, particularly for a night event.
“No. 1 is we want to make sure that they have multiple reliable ways to receive the weather alerts — whether that’s through their phone, the mass notification system which we have here in Coffee County, through TV, through weather radio, just have multiple ways to receive that alert so it will wake you up. That’s the biggest thing if it is a night event,” Lyons said.
The second factor is knowing where to go in the event of severe weather.
“Knowing where you’re going to go, where your safe spot is, is very important,” Lyons added. “We want you to be prepared, not scared.”
This doesn’t look like a big rain event — no more than an inch is forecast. But the winds will be strong, sustained at 25-35 mph and gusts above 40 mph.
Lyons said anyone can sign up for Coffee County’s mass notification system. You can do it on the website coffeeco.us by hitting the Emergency Management tab and following the instructions on that main screen. Or you can sign up via text. Just text JOIN413917 to 30890.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.