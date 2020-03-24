Recommended Websites:
* City of Enterprise (enterpriseal.gov)
* Enterprise Chamber of Commerce (enterprisealabama.com). They have a great resource guide on their website to help citizens find local, state and federal information rapidly
* Downtown Main Street Enterprise (enterprisedowntown.org)
* The Alabama Public Health Department (alabamapublichealth.gov)
* Coffee County (http://coffeecounty.us)
* Coffee County (coffeecounty.us/239/Emergency-Management)
* FEMA Rumor Control (fema.gov/Coronavirus-Rumor-Control)
* Centers for Disease Control (cdc.gov)
* The President’s Coronavirus Guide (whitehouse.gov)
Recommended Facebook Pages:
* City of Enterprise, Ala.
* Visit Enterprise
* Enterprise Chamber of Commerce
* downtown enterprise - home of the boll weevil
* Coffee County Emergency Management Agency
You can also receive notifications from the City of Enterprise and its departments when they post news and other information by clicking on the Notify Me link and registering to receive email or text messages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.