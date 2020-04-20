Mary Upshaw heard the giant pecan tree in her yard splintering sometime after 11 p.m. Sunday night.
“I was just thinking, ‘Lord, help me. Please don’t let this big tree fall on the house,’ because this is an old house, too,” Upshaw said Monday morning.
The house was spared. Two vehicles in her yard, a red pickup and a gray sedan, weren’t as fortunate. Limbs were across both as the fallen tree stretched completely across Clarke Street.
Around Coffee County, there was some structural damage, but no reported injuries, Grant Lyons, Coffee County’s EMA Deputy Director said.
“I think we did OK as far as nobody was hurt and that’s the most important thing,” Lyons said. “There wasn’t a whole lot of structural damage, but I’ll say that with a caveat – one person’s belongings or barn, that means a lot. We do know of a couple structures that sustained some damage.”
Lyons spoke as he was assessing damage in the north end of the county, where the Jack and Victoria communities were hit hard.
“We’re surveying for potential tornado damage. If we had a tornado, we’ll figure that out. If we didn’t, we at least know we’ve had a whole lot of straight line winds that knocked some trees and power lines down,” Lyons said.
Downed trees and power lines were Monday’s biggest issue. There were also a couple different accidents that involved cars hitting downed trees.
As of 3:40 p.m., Coffee County still had three full road closures – County Road 147 north of County Road-149; CF-105 between CR-114 and CR-107; and CR-206 approximately a quarter-mile west of the CR-205/CR-206 intersection.
EMA also had a lane blocked on County Road 200 just south of CR-204 due to a tree wrapped in a power line.
There were still a little over 2,000 customers without power in Coffee County as of 3:26 p.m. Alabama Power had four customers out, Covington Electric Coop had 600 outages, South Alabama Electric Coop had 1,433 had customers without power and Wiregrass Electric Coop had no outages.
Lyons said Sunday night’s wind speeds haven’t been determined yet.
“What I can tell you is when the warning was issued, there were 70 mph winds that were showing on radar. We’ll compare that to the actual damage, but I would suspect we’re going to have areas that had at least 70 mph winds that came through with that storm,” the EMA deputy director said.
Lyons said “about every deputy in the county” was out Sunday night helping with finding damage and getting roads cleared. It was a team effort in adverse conditions.
“The State DOT and the County Highway Department and all the electric companies, there were all out doing their best and being as safe as they could. They all did a great job,” he said. “I know there are still people without power and I’m sure we’ll find a road here or there that has a tree down. We ask everybody not to travel if they don’t have to.”
Back on Clarke Street, Mary Upshaw had no intentions of going anywhere as the storm blew through.
“I was scared to death,” she said. “It happened when the biggest part (of the storm) was going on. I made me a pallet in the hall.
“This morning the lights were out. The power is on now. … Anyway, the Lord took care of me. Thank you, Jesus.”
