Sunday night and early Monday morning, severe weather hit Coffee County. The storm was expected to bring tornados and destructive straight-line winds. Coffee County did not experience any tornados but did experience strong winds.
According to Grant Lyons, Deputy Director of Coffee County EMA, “Things could have been a lot worse; actually, things were predicted to be a lot worse. We are lucky that the weather did not get as bad as it was supposed to.”
Most of the damage in Coffee County has been trees blocking roads. There have also been multiple reported power lines down. There were trees down across highways 87, 167 and 191.
“The county crews are on top of everything,” Lyons said. “As of 9 o’clock, the trees on the highways have been removed, and the powerlines are being fixed.”
The lasting result of this storm was power outages. On Monday, 1,019 citizens were without power. Downtown Enterprise was affected by this power outage. Traffic lights were down, which caused the police to direct traffic. The traffic lights were not the only things impacted; downtown businesses already affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, had power outages as well.
David Arana, owner of Downtown Donuts, had to shut down his business on Monday due to the power outage.
“We had to shut down for the day,” Arana said. “If we don’t have power, I can’t make donuts. I was told that there had been so much damage to surrounding areas that it might be a while before the lights come back.”
Coffee County had no reported injuries or structural damage.
“We are most thankful that everyone is safe. There might have been some fences down, but I have received no reports of any major structural damage as a result of these storms.” Lyons said.
