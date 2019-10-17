Street Corner Symphony to perform next week

The Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center will once again be home to some great music as Street Corner Symphony comes to perform on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m.
Street Corner Symphony is a contemporary a cappella group based in Nashville, Tennessee. It was founded in 2010 to compete in NBC’s all-vocal competition, “The Sing-Off.”The group quickly won over the judges and millions of NBC primetime viewers after demonstrating their unique, laid-back, yet dynamic, style of a cappella.
The five members of the group all hail from Nashville and include brothers, Jeremy and Jonathan Lister. The group’s repertoire covers a wide range, from gospel and barbershop to rock and pop, sure to appeal to people young and old alike. A few of their songs are “Down on the Corner,” “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Beatles Medley,” “Boyz II Men Medley,” “Under The Boardwalk,” “Viva Las Vegas,” and “Ring of Fire.”
This performance is a presentation of Coffee County Arts Alliance and Center Drugs & Home Health, and the 2019-2020 season is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Emmett T. Brunson. The performance’s Platinum Corporate Sponsor is Southeast Health Enterprise Clinic.
This performance is made possible by a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
For season and individual tickets or information, visit the website at www.CoffeeCountyArtsAlliance.com, or call 334-406-2787.
Tickets are also available at the following locations: David’s Westgate Beauty Salon in Enterprise (334-347-4247), Red Brick Pizza in Enterprise (334-475-2156), MWR Central - Soldier Service Center on Fort Rucker (334-255-2997) or Scrubs 101 in Dothan (334-671-9101).
Tickets purchased in advance at $30 for adults and $10 for students, while tickets purchased at the event are $35 for adults and $10 for students.
