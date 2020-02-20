Enterprise State’s Student Advisory Council, which is part of ESCC’s Student Support Services, is hosting the 2020 LEAD Conference on Friday.
Around 150 students from two- and four-year schools around Alabama — including ESCC — are expected to attend the conference.
“Student Support Services, we are a federal program. We receive a grant from the Department of Education to provide services to students to help them complete school,” SSS program assistant Jennifer Braden said Thursday.
“The goal is to provide skills and give students the things they need to help them complete their degrees, both at the two-year and four-year level.”
However, this conference is not just for students struggling to complete.
“For us, this is a leadership conference,” Braden said. “We want our students to complete, but we also want to give them the skills to help them excel. Completion is the first goal, but beyond that it’s to help them excel at what they do.”
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and after welcome remarks by Director of SSS Michael Harrison, the keynote speaker, Kendall Phillips, will open the day around 9:15 a.m.
“She runs a non-profit organization called ‘The Penny Story,’” Braden said. “Her non-profit is about human trafficking. She’ll touch on that, but she started her organization with nothing. She’ll be talking to the students about how to take a little bit and make something big out of it.
“That’s the whole premise of her non-profit — that pennies are overlooked, they lay on the ground, they’re ignored. But if you put a lot of them together you can build something more. She’s going to be talking about how you may not think that you’re not anybody. You’re from a small, rural part of Alabama, but you can make something successful. Even if you have just a little bit to give, it can make a big difference.”
Following Phillips’ keynote, students can attend several breakout sessions that may apply to them. Topics include using the Military to Meet Your Civilian Goals; Professionalism and the Job Hunt and BAMN (By Any Means Necessary).
A second breakout sessions covers You’ve Got the Job, Now How Do You Keep It?; Coffee Beans and Boll Weevils and how leaders can create positive change; and Xs and Os To Your Social Media Personality.
After lunch, a Visionary Leadership Panel which includes former Dothan mayor Mike Schmitz will field questions from students.
“We’ve got people from the entrepreneur side, from the public sector, from education on the panel,” Braden said. “It’s going to be a panel fielding different questions and giving students valuable information on where they might want to go.”
