As parents and teachers work to finish their shopping for the upcoming school year, Enterprise Altrusa international Club is providing some extra help to Enterprise City Schools with their two-weekend “Stuff the Bus” event.
The first part of the event, held on July 19-20, raised more than $1,000 and saw “hundreds of items” being donated, according to Altrusa Club President Nicole O’Brien.
“It was amazing,” she said. “We’re way ahead of schedule with supplies we like to get for our teachers and classrooms.”
O’Brien said there is still plenty of room for donation as the event enters its second weekend, slated for July 26-27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day at Enterprise McDonald’s and Walmart.
“We don’t have a set goal (for donations),” said O’Brien. “We just get as much as we can get, and we absolutely spend every penny. We try to buy items for all of the teachers and classrooms, including things teachers aren’t allowed to buy with instructional funds such as paper towels or hand sanitizer. From pre-k to high school, the goal is to put items in every classroom.”
O’Brien said the club conducts a survey with teachers to determine needs.
Those wishing to donate can stop by the buses at the above-listed times and locations and drop off school supplies or submit a monetary donation.
O’Brien also said she wanted to thank Murphy Family Restaurants and Eddie Byrd, director of marking and community outreach for Murphy Family Restaurants. Byrd has been in charge of handling television and radio publicity efforts.
Additionally, the club has received a $100 donation from Walmart and O’Brien said local radio stations have been a huge support.
