Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper spoke to the “Men of Success” mentoring program at Enterprise State Community College Feb. 12. Cooper spoke to the young men about the how to achieve success and recognizing the importance of integrity, respect for others, a good education and a good work ethic. He related how good values helped guide him as he grew up and helped to make him the person he is today. Noting that Black History is being celebrated in February, Cooper also stressed how the values he mentioned were characteristics of key figures in the civil rights movement, including Dr. Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks. Pictured with Cooper are (from left) Advisor Michael Harrison, Jarrett Heath, Chayton Nelson, Stardarius Maloy, Harrison Johnson, Advisor Adonis Bozeman, Coach Joshua Boykin, Darren Flowers, Advisor Eric Brown and Eli Brown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.