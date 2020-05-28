The Friends of the Enterprise Public Library is holding a Summer Mini Book Sale in the Daily Deals section during the months of June and July.
All items in Daily Deals priced 50 cents or more will be reduced. Price lists will be posted in the Daily Deals section as well as downstairs with the library staff.
Don’t miss the summer time savings on popular fiction and nonfiction hardback and paperbacks for children, junior, young adult and adults. We have DVDs, music CDs, and books on CD. All at amazingly low prices. You’ll find a little bit of something for everyone.
Located on the second floor of the library, the Daily Deals section is available to shoppers during normal library operating hours. Money raised by the Friends’ book sales helps to fund library projects such as the Large Print book subscription program.
Remember, the Enterprise Public Library adheres to the safer-at-home order.
