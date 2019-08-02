Superintendent Greg Faught took the opportunity to congratulate students and give an update on the physical state of Enterprise schools during an Enterprise City Schools Board of Education meeting on Thursday.
According to Faught, the Harrand Creek Elementary School Junior Student 2 Student (S2S) program recently learned that they have been awarded the 2019 Outstanding JS2S Program Award following their participation in a video conference with the Military Child Education Group before school dismissed for the summer.
“Our Harrand Creek Junior S2S program, which welcomes military students into the schools, consisted of six 6th graders, all girls, this year, and they were selected to do a video conference with a team from the Military Child Education group before the summer got out,” Faught said. “There was an interview; they asked them a variety of questions dealing with their S2S program at their school, and they found out last week that Harrand Creek won the 2019 Outstanding JS2S Program Award.
“They received national recognition and it just so happened that there was a Military Child Education Coalition National Training Seminar in Washington, D.C., and our high school kids just happened to be up there, and they were able to accept the award for the elementary kids. We’re really proud of them -- they deserve it. Thank you to the students and to Kathryn Connors, who leads that program at Harrand Creek.”
After issuing congratulations, Faught updated board members on the state of Enterprise’s school facilities as the system prepares to begin the 2019-20 school year.
“We’ve been walking through the schools and doing inspections, Matt more so than I, and they all look great,” Faught said. “We were able to walk through some schools today -- the floors look great, the buildings and the grounds look wonderful, and they’re ready for kids and ready for teachers Aug. 1.”
Faught concluded his remarks by stating that Dec. 11, 2019, will be a half day for students due to the Boll Weevil Centennial Celebration that day. School will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. that day to accommodate road closures and scheduled events.
