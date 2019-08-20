No carbon monoxide has been detected at New Brockton High School after multiple checks on Monday morning, according to Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth.
Last Thursday, at least eight NBHS students reported to Medical Center Enterprise with elevated carbon monoxide levels.
After multiple tests of high school facilities and buses last week, officials detected no carbon monoxide.
In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Killingsworth said that is still the case.
“(The school) was checked again over the weekend and twice (Monday) morning by four different agencies,” he said, referring to the New Brockton Fire Department, Coffee County Emergency Management Agency, Fort Rucker Fire Department and Enterprise Fire/Rescue.
Killingworth said he and members of his staff met with officials with The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office and The Alabama Department of Public Health at NBHS Monday morning.
“After discussing all of the steps we have taken to ensure that New Brockton High School is safe, the agencies are too in agreement that our school is safe for students and staff,” he said. “We have done our due diligence to make sure that our students and staff are safe and there are no threats of carbon monoxide. I realize that there are many concerns circulating on social media and in the general media. My staff and I take the safety of our students and faculty very seriously and would not knowingly or otherwise put anyone in harm’s way. If a problem had been found, we would have addressed the issue and moved to have it resolved.”
Killingsworth also said he asked multiple agencies that assisted in the investigation if anything else could be done to ensure safety of students and staff.
“The agencies concur that we have exhausted all resources at our disposal and there is no reason that the school should remain closed,” he said.
He issued thanks to several agencies for their assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.