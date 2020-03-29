Coffee County’s school superintendents are moving forward with plans to finish the school year without students in classrooms after Gov. Kay Ivey and State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey announced the closure of all Alabama public schools for the remainder of the school year on Thursday.
Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Greg Faught, Elba City Schools Superintendent Chris Moseley and Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth were on conference calls with Mackey on Friday and have begun laying out a direction to help each student complete the year successfully.
Each expressed disappointment that students would not return to classrooms, but Faught, Moseley and Killingsworth were not stunned by the closure order, either.
“We’ve been anticipating the possibility that we may not come back,” Faught said Thursday after the decision was announced. “I was hopeful that we may be able to come back late April, early May at some point, but I certainly respect the decision they made. We’ve been talking about this for some time.”
Added Moseley, “For the past few days before the announcement was made, I think a lot of us superintendents anticipated that this may be what was coming.”
“While this is disheartening and not the course we had hoped for, be assured that Coffee County Schools’ district and building-level administrators are working diligently to develop a plan that will ensure all students receive critical standards for the last nine weeks of school,” Killingsworth said in a letter sent Friday to all parents and guardians of the school system.
Faught said after Friday’s briefing with Mackey, his staff is working on the logistical “means and methods to deliver the most important content standards to our students as soon as possible after spring break.”
Logistics is a key challenge moving forward. Certainly, online instruction options might appear to be the next-best solution. But not every student in Coffee County has a computer or even the connectivity to make that happen.
“We do know we have some (students) that have internet access,” Moseley said Friday. “I think every superintendent is struggling with the ones in districts that don’t. It will not be all computer-based. We do want to use the computer-based stuff as much as we can, but we will have options for all students to be able to accomplish getting this year finished up.”
Killingsworth likens the challenge ahead to putting a jigsaw puzzle together.
“There’s more moving parts than you can imagine,” he said Friday.
Moseley said there are a variety of ideas for delivering instruction and that Elba may use several of them. He said the State Department of Education had a list of ideas and plans.
“We’ll have to submit a plan to them. They drew the plans out, and we’ll basically check the boxes that fit our needs and turn that plan in,” he said. “We’ll use a variety. There will be some packet work. Some classes were already doing some Google work and those will continue. As we talk to parents and students, we may have to fit some of their needs.”
Killingsworth said Coffee County Schools is going to survey parents and students to find out what method is best for them personally.
“Some can do it virtual (online) — and that’s what we will do. Some don’t have that capability at home,” he said. “My staff and some of my folks, if we have to, will personally drive to their home and deliver those packets, we will. If they can come by the schools to pick them up, we’ll have a place out front they can do so. If they can’t, we’ll do what we have to.”
Killingsworth was ahead of the curve when he sent home packets for students to work on March 13 before the temporary closure was ordered from March 19 through April 3.
“I felt like the way things were going I told my folks, ‘We’ve got to get some work out for them to work on in case we get shut down,’” he said. “Monday, we had 46% attendance and Tuesday was 18%. We did look ahead, and that was a big help to get that out.”
A nine-week challenge is on a different scale, of course, particularly when one family may need one thing and another family may need something else.
“It takes a whole lot of team effort to get done what we need to get done,” Killingsworth said. “It’s a monumental task that I feel like my administrators and my team leaders are up for. We’re going to do what’s best for our school system and our students.”
All of the county systems are on spring break next week.
“It does give me and the team more time to plan, but on April 6 when we return, we’ll have to jump in feet first that first day back as far as getting the work to students,” Moseley said.
“The main priority right now, I think, when we return is reaching out to students through teachers and making contact with all of them, letting them know what the plan is, talking to parents and letting them know what the plan is and just moving on from there.”
Faught, like the other superintendents, asked for patience as school officials work through these unprecedented times.
“Our team will do everything within its power to provide meaningful online and/or blended learning opportunities for the remainder of the school year,” he said. “I hope that the kids will grab hold of this opportunity and make the most of it. We’re going to have to rely on the parents more than ever to help us. …
“This is not an ideal situation, certainly not our first choice for instruction, but our school system will rally and make the most of it, no doubt.”
