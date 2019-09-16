‘Superstar’ performance coming to EHS

Celebrate the songs and stories of The Carpenters on Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.
The performance, Superstar, is a celebration of the music of The Carpenters that moved an entire generation. It is a presentation of the Coffee County Arts Alliance and Center Drugs & Home Health.
The performance features songs you know and love along with some fascinating stories about the sister/brother duo, Karen and Richard.
Join Helen Welch as she celebrates the magic and music of the Carpenters. Welch’s distinctive alto voice settles in perfectly in her performance of Carpenters hits: “Close to You”, “We’ve Only Just Begun”, “Superstar”, “Yesterday Once More”, “Rainy Days and Mondays”, “For All We Know” and “Top of the World.”
For season and individual tickets or information, visit the website at www.CoffeeCountyArtsAlliance.com or call 334.406.2787.
The 2019-2020 season is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Emmett T. Brunson. This performance is made possible by a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.