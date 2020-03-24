Nicole Lashley, the Marketing Coordinator at Medical Center Enterprise, pretty much summed it up.
“People are good,” she said, shaking her head. “People are good and they show it every day.”
An anonymous donor called in an order to Red Brick Pizza to feed the Medical Center staff at lunch on Tuesday.
Red Brick owner Caryn Caswell put together a spread of about 40 pizzas, a bunch of salads and a bunch of cheese bread sticks. The donor said they wanted to feed about 150.
Medical Center Enterprise Marketing Director Lisa Fenner said it was a tremendous gesture.
“This is an amazing gift. The community has really wrapped their arms around our staff and our hospital and they’re carrying us through this,” Fenner said as boxes were being loaded onto carts from cars Red Brick staffers used to transport the order. “We’re going to come out on the other side stronger and better and closer than we were before.
“We’re so thankful for the donor and we’re especially thankful for the Red Brick Pizza staff and their owner. It’s a beautiful, beautiful day to be in Enterprise.”
It didn’t just help the Medical Center Enterprise staff. Carswell sounded like she had just won the lottery.
“This is a godsend for this donor to do that for me because we have been dead,” she said. “The donor said he wanted to support a local small business. The little mom and pop restaurants are struggling. I’ve never gone through this as a restaurant owner before.
“I got a call this weekend, ‘Hey, I know you’re probably struggling as a small business owner and we’re trying to think of something to do for you,’” Caswell recalled. “We came up with let’s feed the medical staff.
“It took a couple days to get it coordinated with the administration at the hospital, but we got it done.”
Caswell, Jim Sickler, Andrew Kiriakos, Jamie Bludsworth and Anna Hodnett were filling the order Tuesday morning.
“I just figured some people need some happy news around here,”Caswell said as the pies were boxed and stacked once Sickler carefully slid them onto a pizza peal and removed them from the oven.
