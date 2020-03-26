arrest photo

Murphy

 Dale County Jail

The Enterprise Police Department on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. responded to Ouida Street Coin Laundry, 903 N. Ouida Street, regarding a call for a burglary in progress. The burglary suspect fled on foot prior to Officers arrival.

At 1 p.m., EPD Detectives arrested and charged Christopher Lee Murphy, 27, of Level Plains, with Burglary 2nd degree. Murphy was also charged with probation violation from Dale County. Murphy was transported to the Dale County Jail.

The Enterprise Police Department would like to thank the public for providing information which led to the arrest of this individual.

