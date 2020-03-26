The Enterprise Police Department on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. responded to Ouida Street Coin Laundry, 903 N. Ouida Street, regarding a call for a burglary in progress. The burglary suspect fled on foot prior to Officers arrival.
At 1 p.m., EPD Detectives arrested and charged Christopher Lee Murphy, 27, of Level Plains, with Burglary 2nd degree. Murphy was also charged with probation violation from Dale County. Murphy was transported to the Dale County Jail.
The Enterprise Police Department would like to thank the public for providing information which led to the arrest of this individual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.