suspect 1

The Enterprise Police Department is seeking the assistance of local and surrounding communities in identifying the individual in the picture. This individual is a person of interest in a stolen vehicle investigation. This individual may be traveling in a tan in color Toyota Tacoma in the second picture. The EPD is requesting anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact them at (334) 347-2222. or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

 Surveillance photos
