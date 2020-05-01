On Friday, May 1, at 12:05 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to the 700 Block of N. Rawls Street on a call for armed robbery.
Responding Officers and Detectives discovered that two suspects robbed an individual at gunpoint and fled the scene with the victim’s money.
The two suspects were located within minutes of the 911 call in the 100 Block of W. College Street. EPD Detectives arrested and charged Johnny Ray Williams, 63, of Enterprise, and WC Jackson Jr., 24, of Enterprise, with Robbery 1st degree. Williams and Jackson were transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.
