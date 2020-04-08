On Wednesday, April 8, at 12 a.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to Lock-n-Load 43 County Road 17 for a burglar alarm call. Responding Patrol Officers discovered the front door of the business had been shattered.
During this investigation, EPD Detectives obtained surveillance video which showed five masked suspects stealing firearms from the store. A short time later, Patrol Officers located the suspects’ vehicle, which was left abandoned on Freedom Drive.
Patrol Officers were able to recover the stolen firearms from this vehicle. EPD Detectives are currently working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (BATF) to apprehend these suspects.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is requesting that anyone with information regarding this crime to contact (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
