NEW BROCKTON — Country music hitmaker T. Graham Brown, who scored 10 Top Ten hits, including three at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, will be joining Hee Haw’s Lulu Roman, Irlene Mandrell and Jana Jae for a night of good country music and laughter at the Bama Slam Saloon.
Hee Haw is only one of a handful of television programs that have had a profound and lasting influence on American culture with many of its skits today being woven into the American comedic fabric. The hit television show, which continues to air on RFD-TV in reruns, takes the viewer to their happy place in time with some rural culture, fun humor, and some great country music. Whether singing, clapping, laughing or crying, this show has something for everyone.
This show brings Kornfield Kounty to you. The show will include an actual Kornfield for jokes and video clips especially recorded for this touring show including Charley Pride, Williams & Ree, Janie Fricke, Lee Greenwood, Ronnie McDowell, Rex Allen Jr., Restless Heart’s Larry Stewart, Baillie & The Boys and more! Jana Jae, known for her virtuosity on the ‘Magic Blue Fiddle,’ is planning on taking the Hee Haw audience on a musical journey where she performed on the historic television program either as part of the Buck Owens band or as a soloist. Lulu Roman served up many laughs and, well, some greasy food at Lulu’s Truck Stop where the food and customer service was usually pretty bad. In addition, Lulu is remembered for being a member of the Hee Haw All-Jug Band and her sitting around on an old-fashioned sofa in the parlor being a deadpan character and commenting.
“Are you ready to get ‘pickin’ and grinnin’? I sure hope so, because we are all very excited about taking this show on the road,” Jae said. “We did a couple test shows and they went over great. People just loved the down-home jokes and family-friendly show that took them back to when Hee Haw was originally airing.”
