The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted teachers’ lives in many ways since it began. Most recently, the cancellation of schools for the rest of the school year has forced teachers to go from in-person teaching to online teaching. Teachers go into the field for the love of students and this change has many teachers missing their students.
Teachers are coming up with ways to stay in contact with their students while preparing to teach online. “I am currently in the process of sending out postcards to my students just so they can hear from me.” Meagan Jackson, a first-year teacher at New Brockton Elementary School, said. Sean Weiler, Director of Bands at Enterprise High School, said he is using Facebook and newsletters to keep in contact with his band students.
It is not only students who play sports that are missing out on parts of the school year. Jackson says she was planning an end of the year party for her students as a celebration of all that they have learned this school year. She was also excited about learning activities that she had planned that she will not be able to implement in an online platform. Weiler also said his students are missing out on important things as well.
“We are really sad for our seniors. We try to make the last concert all about them, and it’s really sad that they didn’t get that this year,” Weiler said.
Although both teachers are missing their students, they both express gratitude to the parents and school boards for making this transition a little easier.
“Teachers, administrators, and board members are working as hard as we can to make sure that each child gets the educational supplies that they need and that they have access to communicate with teachers when needed,” Jackson said.
