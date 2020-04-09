COVID-19 pandemic ...
The Ugly: Was this a new form of warfare? Was COVID-19 intentionally initiated by some foreign enemy? This is 2020. Why do so many people have to die before we find a solution?
The Bad: Schools have closed. Yes, some are doing online classes, but there will be no usual commencement exercise for seniors that would be graduating.
Some states are reporting their hospitality industry is seeing as much as an 84% drop in revenue. As many as 80% of bar and restaurant owners have laid off employees. Other small businesses are shutting their doors ... some for good. There are several major chains that could follow suit.
There’s no baseball ... yet ... and some believe there will be no football this fall.
I can’t have knee replacement because, well, it’s not considered life threatening, although some of my trips down steps seem like it!
I can only watch a few minutes of the news because the same thing I’m hearing at 7 a.m. is pretty much the same thing I’m hearing at 10 p.m. It’s all so depressing. I’d rather hear about what Tom Brady drove up in to the Tampa Bay practice facility, but I guess we’ll have to wait on such riveting news.
I saw a guy at the grocery store wearing a mask, darting away from me anytime we happened to turn down the same aisle. It’s as if I had a stamp on my forehead that read “Contagious.” Hey, I have washed my hands ... often. Meanwhile, I’m wondering if the cart I’m pushing has been wiped down. Has the avocado I picked been handled by someone who hasn’t washed their hands? Where’s a sink? Where’s the hand sanitizer. If my nose is running... oh, it’s probably the pollen. My black car has a yellowish tint. Yea pollen, I’ve never been so glad to have you to blame for dripping sinuses.
The Good: Oh man, where do I start? Each day, I receive an email or see something someone or some business has done to help others.
I was previously a random user of Netflix, but have lately become a full blown junkie. What else can I do, other than eat, of course? Trust me, I have found plenty of time for both.
For drama, Ozark on Netflix was hard to beat, and some of the people portrayed were not as outrageous as you may think. I lived there; trust me ... it’s a different world. The Ranch was good, too.
There has been buzz about Tiger King. I once lived close to Wynnewood, Oklahoma, too. My advice is to not waste your time on either.
Some are suggesting Outbreak or Contagion. Why would I want to watch a movie about what is crippling our world at the moment in real life? I at least want a few moments of make-believe. Contagion hits a little too close to reality at the moment.
I read one story online that said during the pandemic every dog was a good dog. HA! I’d like to introduce whoever wrote that story to Lucy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.