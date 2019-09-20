The Pointe at Camellia Commons groundbreaking

City officials and developers held an official groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for The Pointe Apartments at Camellia Commons located behind Clark Cinemas Theater, 5200 Boll Weevil Circle. From left: Councilman Perry Vickers, Amanda Meyers, Joe Meyers (Developer), Walid Azzam (AGM Financial), the five Enterprise queens, Mayor Bill Cooper, Jonathan Tullos (Wiregrass Economic Development), Jonathan Meyers (Developer), Rolf Sass, Kathleen Ferrell (Developer), and Tina Caskey (Regency Multifamily Services).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.