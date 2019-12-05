Nashville artists The Springs, originally from Alabama, will perform at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 to headline Enterprise’s Centennial Celebration downtown.
According to Stewart Halcomb — one member of The Springs — the band is an independent husband/wife duo featuring Halcomb and his wife, Holly.
Stewart and Holly first met while both performing at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville in 2011, and were engaged in 2013 at the Bluebird Cafe in front of each of their parents.
After only five years as a duo, The Springs have already opened for established artists such as Hunter Hayes, Eric Church,
Florida Georgia Line, Josh Turner, Gary Allan, Little Big Town, Kelly Clarkson, and many others.
The Springs latest album, Old Fashioned, made it to no.33 on the Billboard Country Album Chart. Since then, The Springs have been gaining momentum and fans. They have also caught the attention of many people on social media, and also on Spotify while added to the Discover Weekly playlist, where they surpassed over one million plays.
