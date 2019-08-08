Thompson’s legacy, family honored at council meeting

State representative Rhett Marques joined the family of former Enterprise Mayor Jacquelyn “Jackie” Thompson, who passed away in February of this year. Marques presented resolutions from both the house and senate declaring that Thompson’s death “is recorded with deep sadness, and this is resolution is offered in tribute to her family with heartfelt sympathy to her family, whose grief is shared by many.” Marques said Senator Jimmy Holley had planned to attend but could not make the meeting. The resolution, he said, was to honor someone who devoted her life to the city and “25 years later, we’re still reaping the benefits of what she did as a public servant here.” Pictured are (from left) Bruce Averett, Jodee Thompson, Greg Thompson, Beverly Thompson, Harrell Thompson, Jim Thompson, Terri Averett, Marques, Sid Thompson, Dyar Thompson and Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.