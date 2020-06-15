New Enterprise YMCA Aquatics Director Sarah Thorn’s morning started with youth check-ins on the first day of progressive swim lessons.
After that came a water babies class. Then, still before lunch, an interview, briefly interrupted when gusts of wind blew paperwork out of her binder onto the pool deck.
Thorn, who is also head swimming coach at Enterprise High School and the Wiregrass Aquatics Club, is revved up about her opportunity at the Y.
“This is awesome. I love it,” she said. “For one thing, my kids love the water, I love the water, I’ve been involved in swimming my whole life. So to have this opportunity is fantastic.”
Enterprise YMCA Executive Director Richard Pipkin sounded even more excited as he talked about hiring Thorn, who also is the swimming coach at Enterprise High School and for the Wiregrass Aquatics Club.
“She really stays busy,” Pipkin said Monday morning. “She’s certified, very qualified, got a lot of experience. We’re excited she’s here.”
The progressive swim lessons will run Monday through June 26. Another two-week session will go from July 6-17.
“For Day 1, it was spectacular,” Thorn said. “It’s set up a little bit differently this year. The parents, a lot of them are experienced. They were quick to find where they were supposed to go. It went really well.”
The schedule varies, but it doesn’t slow down much.
“Last week was crazy with the water babies mid-morning and camp kids in the water,” she said. “This week is progressive swim lessons and camp kids. But it’s not bad at all. As long as we’ve got these great guards and instructors who know what they’re doing, I tell them, ‘This is what you need to do’ and they go do it.”
She coaches many of those lifeguards on her swim teams.
“When I took on this position, it was like everybody in the COVID situation,” she said. “It was like, ‘We don’t know if we’re going to open, we don’t know if we’re going to open.” And then, ‘Oh, we’re going to open. We need people.’
“It was a mad rush. My swimmers from the high school team really stepped up and said I’d love to be a lifeguard. A lot of the lifeguards from previous years came back. We’re just raring to go. I have a great staff.
“This is probably the best group of kids I’ve worked with in a long time. I say kids. Some of them are young adults. I know Mr. Pipkin has said he’s glad to see the beautiful new pool is complemented by lifeguards who are really looking the part and on top of their job. It’s been really good.”
Pipkins has prioritized working with and inviting various parts of the community to check out the new facility. EHS, ESCC and the Parks & Rec programs are high on his list. And Thorn’s close ties to the high school and the WAC have helped in that area.
“She’s a perfect fit for the program,” Pipkin said. “She’s enthusiastic, she’s nice, she coach half those lifeguards on the swim team. Her biggest job is training and supervising and she’s doing a great job.”
She had met when her youngest daughter, Birdie, 4, took swimming lessons at the Y last year, but got to know him right around the time of last year’s sectional swim meet. Her oldest, Ellie, 13, competes on the EHS swim team.
“The Fort Rucker pools shut down for maintenance right around the time of sectionals,” Thorn said. “Right before then, or during that time when the pool was shutting down, I talked to Mr. Pipkin. I thought if that could happen that would be amazing for both the swim team and the YMCA. It’s been working for a little while now.
“When all this stuff with the virus happened, the military has different restrictions than we do. We’re not able to go to Rucker. So the WAC and the high school team will be using this facility to complement the programs here. It’s a really good relationship and hopefully it’ll keep going.”
She said the new pool only adds to the Y’s potential as a program.
“The aquatics program here, I think, is something that is really on the verge of growing,” she said. “The pool looks great. When I walked on deck I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ It’s sparkling. It’s a pretty blue. The tiles are all new. It’s like a whole different pool. It is so nice. Mr. Pipkin and everyone here has beautified this place.”
Thorn said she wants to tell everyone about the facility.
“I’ve talked to people who didn’t know there was a pool here. This is a great untapped resource right here,” she said, adding the family feel around the Y is noticeable.
“We’ve been members of YMCAs in other places,” she said. “Nothing against them, but a lot of younger programs have gone away. This is the most youth-centered facility I’ve seen. Not just the pool, but the preschool and the campers. I’m really happy that this is here.
“Mr. Pipkin works very hard to make that happen — and so do the board members. They’re passionate about keeping it family.”
The Enterprise YMCA is planning a big celebration and thank you party regarding the renovated pool later this month, on Thursday, June 25 at 6 p.m. Donations totaling more than $75,000 made it possible to upgrade the pool. Pipkin said he continues to be “overwhelmed” by the community’s support.
