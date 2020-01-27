nb club photo

The Three Seasons Garden Club of New Brockton held its January meeting Monday, Jan. 13 at First Baptist Church in New Brockton. An interesting and informative program about table decorations was given by Janice Strickland and Harriet Boyd. The program included tips on how to decorate using items commonly found in the home as well as local flora. The next meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 10, at Torero’s in Enterprise at 1 p.m.

 Submitted by Jane Coale
