Enterprise’s Tiger-Rock Martial Arts recently collected boxes and donated them to local families as part of their second annual Christmas project.
According to owner and head instructor Doris Austin, the donated boxes are the result of a “reverse advent calendar” project for students at Tiger-Rock. After receiving a list of items needed for donation, students and their families brought one item per each day in December — beginning Dec. 1 — and slowly filled the boxes. Goods included non-perishables, toys, blankets, books, etc.
“We are so blessed to be able to give back to the community we live in,” Austin said. “Last year, I think we had 11 or 12 boxes. This year, we ended up with 18. All boxes went to families in our Enterprise school system.”
Some of the families are larger, with one family having eight children and another having five.
Austin said students, staff and families prayed over the boxes before they were picked up by recipients or, in some cases, delivered. She added that the Tiger-Rock is focusing on the tenet of community for this testing cycle, so the donations are especially important.
“Our reminder we say at the end of each class is community means to take care not only of our needs, but also of the needs of those around us,” she said. “This project is a great way to show that to our students.”
Also included in the boxes are Christmas cards, specially made and crafted by Tiger-Rock students.
“The students were so excited about the cards,” Austin said. “Each box ended up with a card and some of the boxes had more than one card because our students were working so hard making them.”
In many of the cards, students explained why they wanted to give — which Austin said is the key part of the reverse advent calendar project.
One card reads: “We decided to contribute to this project in order to show our love for our neighbors, families and those in need in our community. Not only are we donating food, we are donating love, hope and joy to this family. We wish you a very Merry Christmas and hope this will bring blessings for the holiday season.”
Austin said she is excited for the response to the project and plans to continue it for a third year.
“The kids are so excited,” she said. “In November of this year they all started asking, ‘Are we doing the reverse advent project again this year?’ They are very excited for it, and I love to see that. Our ultimate goal of this project is to help bring the community together and make the community aware that help is out there if you need it.”
