The right to vote is one of the most fundamental liberties we enjoy as Americans. It is also one of our greatest civic responsibilities. Therefore, the Coffee County Probate Office urges all citizens of Coffee County, who are eligible, to register to vote and to participate in the election process. Our website, coffeecoprobate-al.org, has a wealth of information regarding all aspects of the election process, including but not limited to voter registration, updating your registration, absentee voting, sample ballots, polling locations, district maps, and past election results.
If you have moved within Coffee County since the last election or if you are a new resident to Coffee County, please update your voter information with the Board of Registrars at (334)894-5347. You may also update your voter information on-line through our website. Your residential address determines where you vote.
The Republican Primary Run-Off Election will be held on July 14. We would like to encourage every eligible voter as you make plans to vote to think about ways to avoid crowds and minimize exposure to the Coronavirus.
Voting in-person on election day: We would advise you to arrive at the off-peak hours such as mid-morning or mid-afternoon. We will be implementing COVID-19 protocols at the polls, which may pose a potential delay at polling locations, so please plan accordingly.
Voting absentee: There is ample time to make application for an absentee ballot. Absentee Ballot Applications may be requested online, coffeecoprobate-al.org, or by calling the Absentee Election Manager at (334)894-1100.
For the July 14, 2020, Run-Off Election, the deadline to register to vote is Monday, June 29, 2020, and the deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is Thursday, July 9, 2020.
All election officials in your county work diligently to serve you, the citizens of Coffee County, with honesty, integrity and respect. As the Chief Election Officer of Coffee County, it is my desire that the entire election process be a rewarding and pleasant experience for everyone.
Sincerely,
Jodee R. Thompson
Judge of Probate Coffee County, Alabama
