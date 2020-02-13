Enterprise City Councilman Turner Townsend, who represents District 5, discussed ongoing issues and upcoming projects with his constituents at his annual Town Hall meeting Tuesday night at the Farmers Market.
“We had a good meeting,” Townsend said. “The folks that come to these are usually engaged in the community. What I updated them on is basically what we’ve been talking about in my council comments.
“We’re working on a big retail development. We’re discussing with Parks & Rec about a soccer complex. We talked about the fact that there’s going to be some incentives involved with a new hotel and the retail development. And we talked about the net revenues that are expected to be generated (by the development).”
There were follow-up questions, as well. He said people asked about a new recreation and aquatics center, which he called “a hot-topic issue the last three years.” He also heard specifics about street conditions, traffic lights, street lights and nuisance properties.
“Everybody has their own opinion on what we need, what we should be in the business of and how much money we should be spending,” Townsend said.
Among a consensus complaint was the condition of several roads, particularly those affected by pot holes created by the water main project. Patience will be required, he said.
“We’ve got a road resurfacing project that is in the works,” Townsend said. “But you can’t do a major road resurfacing until you dig up the roads and get that (water mains and sub-surface infrastructure) updated. Most folks understand that. But they’re not wrong. You ride around town and there are some roads that are embarrassing.”
While admitting some frustration with the pace of the project, the scope of the work is enormous, especially in Phase I of the project.
“We’re dealing with first generation water pipes,” Townsend said. “Think about it, we’re basically coming to the end of the first generation of water systems. Really, we didn’t have water systems until these pipes were being put in the grown in the early 1900’s and the first half of the century. We had a good discussion about that.”
As far as street lights, Townsend said the replacement lights are going to be all LED, which should give them a longer life, which means there should be fewer outages in the future.
He added recycling has been a big topic, particularly since Enterprise eliminated curb-side recycling.
“Back in the heyday of recycling it was a perfectly viable program where you sorted it out, baled it up and people came and gave you a check,” Townsend said.
But the recycling industry hit hard times.
“It had gotten so bad that most of the stuff ended up in the landfill. We were doing all this work and we were throwing it in the landfill anyway,” Townsend said. “That has to do with geopolitics, China, the strength of the yen, the strength of the dollar.
“It had turned into a feel-good program and we were spending hundreds of thousands of dollars a year on a feel-good program. We looked and how can we make this viable?”
The result was a recycling drop-off station that has gotten mixed reviews. Citizens can sort their recyclables at the center as they unload their car.
“There were valid complaints, I think, on the hours of the recycling station,” Townsend said. “We’re keeping it open during regular business hours — when most people are at work. We’re not open on Saturdays, we’re not open after hours. We had talked to the mayor about extending the hours, so that’s on my to-do list.”
He said he also took notes on questions inquiring about the health of the trees downtown in the right-of-way, and took down some addresses of “nuisance” properties.
“We had a good, vibrant discussion on the rec center and retail development,” Townsend said. “By and large, as long as you’re not raising taxes and people feel safe in their homes — as most people in Enterprise do — they’re focused on quality of life issues. ‘Why am I having to drive to Dothan or the beach to shop?’ ‘I wish we had more places to eat, or buy cosmetics or electronics, pet supplies, sporting goods.’ The list goes on and on.”
Townsend said detailed data shows that about $120 million per year is leaving Enterprise, most of it going to Dothan.
“By studying cell phone usage and looking at sales tax receipts and comparing that with the demographics of the area, they know what people should be spending on groceries, or electronics or any retail category,” Townsend said. “They can say you’re doing good in this category or that category, but in another category ya’ll have what they call ‘leakage.’”
Maybe you should be selling $120 million of X per year and instead you’re selling $20-$30 million of X.
“That arms us with data to say we should be recruiting retailers in X category,” Townsend said. “We have this picture of where we’re good, and where we need to recruit businesses to come here to stop that leakage.”
