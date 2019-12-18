Rows of tables topped with gifts stuffed into big bags. A large section of donated items. Homemade fleece blankets. Bags of groceries. A sack lunch from Zaxby’s.
And don’t forget about the bicycles — big, small, boys, girls, two wheels, training wheels and trikes. They had them all.
The Enterprise community put its best foot forward Tuesday at the Toys for Tots distribution day at the Enterprise Recreation Center.
As inspiring as those sights were, seeing Alexa Briceno’s eyes widen at the sight of her new tricycle probably topped the list. Alexa, 2, and her mom, Megan Briceno, were among the recipients at the distribution day, which is months in the planning.
“It’s a big deal. We start in October getting ready,” Judy Crowley, executive director of Coffee County Family Services, said before the gift distribution began at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. “Jackie Zayas starts signing up children, identifying families and putting advertising out. Before Thanksgiving all of the sign-ups are done for this project.”
This is not the only Christmas project for the organization. A number of churches — like Hillcrest and First Methodist — and several car dealerships — Ed Sherling Ford, Mitchell Nissan and several others — adopt family.
“We have families coming from all different places, gifts coming from all different places,” Crowley said. “This represents about 700 children. Each bag is a family. 184 families are represented.”
She added other things were going on at the same time at the Rec Center, like those homemade fleece blankets.
“The community donated blankets. We asked community members to make homemade blankets, a fleece, no-sew blanket,” Crowley said. “We want every child to have a homemade blanket.
“Blankets are important. We use Linus as our theme for that. We’ve got about 500 blankets. I never thought we’d get that many. Every family will get to pick out a blanket for each child.”
Annie’s Outreach, led by Matt Larson, donated groceries. Zaxby’s provided chicken sandwiches. Among the donated items were bins of socks from the students at Coppinville.
The bikes were crowded into a side room that seemed to be bursting at the seams.
“Pretty astounding, isn’t it? These all came from the community,” Crowley said. “Toys for Tots used to provide bicycles for us, but they don’t anymore. Last year, last minute, we asked the community for bicycles. This is what happened.
“Some of these came in the form of large monetary donations. Southern Bone & Joint in Enterprise gave us $2,000 toward this project. Most of them came in the form of a family puts a bike together and brings it to us.
“We’re pretty thrilled about the bicycles, because bicycles are important to kids. It’s an alternative to electronics. It’s about freedom. It’s about confidence. It’s about a whole lot of things. Bicycles are really important.”
Crowley said she didn’t have a count on the bikes.
“They were still coming in yesterday. It’s a lot of bikes,” she said.
The day was also dotted by volunteers and Family Services staffers. Crowley called Jackie Zayas “the queen of Christmas.”
“She’s the one who pulls this all together,” Crowley said. “She starts before October putting this all together. She keeps up with every child. She does an incredible job.”
“This starts generally the second week of October,” Zayas said. “I coordinate the Christmas for people who come into the office requesting assistance. We do their intakes and get all their financial information, then match them up with sponsors.
“In addition to Toys for Tots, I have a whole book full of sponsors. Toys for Tots is about 640 kids, but all together we’ve done a little over 900 children for Christmas.”
Among the volunteers was Zayas’ daughter, Abbey Gatlin, a master’s level social work student who has been volunteering for Family Services since she was in second grade.
Another volunteer was Alicia Brown, who helped put on Enterprise First Methodist’s annual dinner Monday night with Chuck Colson’s prison ministry.
“We serve children whose parents are incarcerated,” Brown said. “We also serve some families that Jackie refers whose children are too old for Toys for Tots. Members of our church and the community sponsor those kids and we have a huge party at the church. They come and have dinner and watch a Nativity play and listen to Christmas music. And they take their gifts home at the end of the night.
“That was last night. We had about 300 people. The Enterprise High School baseball team comes and helps serve. They help the families take their plates to the table. … It’s lots of hands. We all work together.”
Crowley said she’s been involved for 21 years.
“We’ve always taken care of a lot of children. We’ve never been this organized,” Crowley said. “As an agency, we have way more people coming in on a regular basis for classes and things.”
As part of the sign-in process, recipients were given an opportunity to come for Christmas dinner as part of Annie’s Outreach. They also were given information about a free tax preparation service for the upcoming tax season.
“We have relationships now that we didn’t have 21 years ago. It was hit-or-miss 21 years ago. And we may have assisted 100 kids in a year,” Crowley said. “Two or three years ago, it started to really grow and we started to identify the needs through the schools and other venues.
“That’s been a really good thing, and that scratches the surface. Our families are hard-working families. They have enough to pay the rent and pay the light bill. After that, it’s whether or not they can afford a little something for their kids. We hope this takes the strain off families in a little bitty way.”
