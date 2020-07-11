ELBA — The mood surrounding the Coffee County Board of Education meeting Thursday was noticeably somber.
The tragic deaths of Paula Perdue and A.J. Riley, New Brockton High School students killed this week in an auto accident, were on the minds of all board members and Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth.
Prayers were asked for the students and their families and their extended school families.
“It’s a very, very sad day for New Brockton High School and Coffee County Schools,” Killingsworth said.
The superintendent also talked about the reopening plan for the start of the 2020-21 school year, which is scheduled for Aug. 10. He praised the hard work of his administrative team.
“Every aspect of school has changed,” Killingsworth said bluntly. “I don’t know how to explain it. It’s doing something for the very first time. Every aspect of school will now look different. Nothing will look the same as it did in the past due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our plan is as good as it can be. It’s not concrete. It’s a living document, a living plan that will change. It’s going to get stuff taken from it and going to get stuff added to it all the time. It’s frustrating for parents and students, I know, but it’s the world we live in and how we have to do things to keep everybody as safe as possible.”
The plan, posted on the school district’s website, highlights an outline of traditional vs. digital learning options, safety and wellness measures, transportation, child nutrition and special programs.
“There are thousands of questions out there with not many answers from the experts concerning the reopening of schools,” Killingsworth wrote in a letter to parents and Coffee County Schools’ stakeholders.
“The following information is not intended to be all-inclusive or a finalized document,” Killingsworth wrote in his letter. “The reopening plan may well change as new mandates and recommendations are released from the ALSDE, ADPH, AHSAA and Gov. Ivey, to name a few.”
Killingsworth asked for patience and understanding and said things likely can and will change again as the start of school gets closer in the next month.
“We get guidance every day,” he said about the protocols and safety standards issued by the state. “We got some more guidance today and most every school system had their plan already set. They’ve already got a reopening plan, so you’ve got to go back and cut and paste and cross stuff out. That gets frustrating. …
“I ask that we face the challenges that lie ahead together, so we can offer the safest and best educational environment to all of our students and staff.”
Coffee County students will have options for traditional learning, digital online learning in grades K-8 and virtual online learning in grades 9-12.
Visitors will not be permitted to enter the school. Curbside check-in and check-out will be used to minimize exposure to staff and students.
As far as extra-curricular activities, AHSAA guidelines will be followed as they are released. Only essential personnel will be allowed on sidelines and benched at practices and competitions. No class parties or field trips are being scheduled at this time.
“We’re going to start the school year with our kids on Aug. 10 and we’re going to move forward,” Killingsworth said. “We’re going to do things the very best we can for our students and our employees and our families and our system.
“It’s going to take a lot of extra work and extra dedication from everyone that’s involved with our schools — from bus drivers, CNP workers, custodians, teachers, secretaries and nurses, who play a pivotal part in what we’re going to do.”
In other business, the Coffee County Board of Education:
Approved the following personnel actions:
Resignations:
Jan Moore, teacher, Zion Chapel, effective Aug. 1
Joshua Tate Luker, teacher, New Brockton High School.
Employments:
Kevin Bond, teacher, Kinston School
Kevin Kodya, teacher, New Brockton High School
Contracts:
Theresa Hughes, bus driver, New Brockton Schools
Kayla Deal, custodian at Zion Chapel Schools revised contract from 10 months to 12 months.
Approved the 2020-21 salary schedule.
Board member Galen McWaters congratulated Jan Moore on her distinguished 35-year career.
“I appreciate all she’s done for our school system,” McWaters said.
The school board’s next regular meeting is Aug. 6 at 5:30 p.m., four days before the start of school. However, Killingsworth told the board he likely will need a special called meeting later this month to finalize additional hiring, review the bids on the Zion Chapel gymnasium project and to review the reopening plan.
“We have a lot of things to do before school starts,” the superintendent said.
He added the system is expecting more students from Enterprise due to tuition, but “I don’t have any idea how many.”
He said a couple of the system’s capital improvement projects have had some “hiccups.”
He mentioned the modular buildings at New Brockton have been set up and the ramps and walkways are done. But they were working on electrical supplies to get electrical hooked up, he said. The New Brockton stadium project is progressing, although the recent rain has slowed it a bit.
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.