If you watch college football on television, you have probably seen the State Troopers who escort the head coaches off the field at the end of the game. The Enterprise Lions Club recently heard about this experience first-hand from a Trooper who served on one of those escort teams. Brock Gwaltney, of the Alabama State Troopers, recently spoke to the club about his tenure on the escort team for the Troy University football program. Gwaltney has been in law enforcement for 18 years and a State Trooper for 16 years.
Currently an instructor at the Trooper Academy in Selma, Gwaltney served for many years on the escort team for the Troy University football team and head coach. He started with the team in 2005 as an alternate at home games, on a “trial basis," he said. Shortly thereafter, he became a full-fledged member of the escort team, and eventually served as team leader for five years.
The safety of the team and coaches is the escort team’s number one concern, Gwaltney reported. Escorting the team and coaches involves long hours and many days away from home during football season. For home games, the troopers escort the visiting team and coaches throughout their visit to Alabama. This may involve trips to airports, hotels, and hospitals, as well as making sure the visiting team and coaches arrive at all of their destinations safely. Gwaltney noted that an escort team consists of four State Troopers and two vehicles.
When Troy University plays a football game away from home, the escort team has to plan multiple routes to and from the airports, hotels, hospitals, stadiums, and any other venue the team may have to visit. Prior to an out-of-state game, the team leader files an operations plan with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the appropriate agency in the state they will be visiting. All escort teams must coordinate with one another on the state and local level. In addition, the escorts will plan multiple travel routes to and from the stadium and other destinations. Getting the team and coaches to their destinations safely and on time is a priority for the escort team.
Although the Troopers are not paid an additional stipend for being part of an escort team, Gwaltney noted that there are other benefits. Building relationships with the team members and coaches is one. He enjoyed getting to know the players on the Troy team, and has formed lasting friendships with many of them. Further, he commented that the visiting coaches from out of state appreciate the attention and assistance they receive from the Troopers in Alabama.
While the Alabama State Troopers provide security and escort services for the university football teams, the universities pick up the tab for the service. The Troopers log their hours, expenses, and mileage, and the universities reimburse the Agency for the expenses.
Gwaltney no longer serves on the escort team, citing a wish to spend more time with his family. However, he still keeps in touch with players and coaches and plans to attend several football games with his boys over the next few years.
