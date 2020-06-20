TROY — Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor’s List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List. The spring semester includes students at the Troya., campus. Term 4 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who made the Chancellor’s List include:
Courtney Baril of Enterprise
Alexander Beerenstrauch of Elba
Andrew Brunson of Enterprise
Mary Brunson of Elba
Courtney Calhoun of New Brockton
Caleigh Cardwell of Enterprise
Ava Carnazza of Enterprise
Gary Chapman of Enterprise
Keegan Covington of Enterprise
Jayla Dawkins of Enterprise
Ethan Deal of Elba
Parker Drennen of Enterprise
Hannah Echols of Enterprise
Travis Ellis of Enterprise
Anslee Finch of Samson
Julie Fleming of Enterprise
Mariah Frey of Enterprise
Madison Gallinger of Enterprise
Breanna Gibbs of Samson
Jordan Goode of Ariton
Andrew Goodson of Ariton
Kaylor Hataway of Elba
Kassidy Hester of Jack
Ashley Jones of Enterprise
Brittney Lee of New Brockton
Sarah Macerelli of Enterprise
Melissa Mayhall of Enterprise
Haley McInnis of Enterprise
Stuart Mitchell of Enterprise
Caroline Morgan of New Brockton
Lyne Nguyen of Enterprise
Savannah Parker of Jack
John Petersen of Enterprise
Rebekah Phillips of Jack
Madison Powell of Jack
Margaret Quisenberry of Enterprise
Kayla Reese of Enterprise
Nathaniel Rodriguez of Enterprise
Jared Seay of Enterprise
Sandra Sellers of Enterprise
Beverly Simms of Enterprise
Vernon Smith of Enterprise
Makisha Thorn of Enterprise
Rosanna Thrash of Elba
Caleb Trawick of Chancellor
Sidney Wade of Enterprise
Joshua White of Enterprise
Jonathan Woods of Coffee Springs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.