TROY — Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor’s List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List. The spring semester includes students at the Troya., campus. Term 4 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who made the Chancellor’s List include:

Courtney Baril of Enterprise

Alexander Beerenstrauch of Elba

Andrew Brunson of Enterprise

Mary Brunson of Elba

Courtney Calhoun of New Brockton

Caleigh Cardwell of Enterprise

Ava Carnazza of Enterprise

Gary Chapman of Enterprise

Keegan Covington of Enterprise

Jayla Dawkins of Enterprise

Ethan Deal of Elba

Parker Drennen of Enterprise

Hannah Echols of Enterprise

Travis Ellis of Enterprise

Anslee Finch of Samson

Julie Fleming of Enterprise

Mariah Frey of Enterprise

Madison Gallinger of Enterprise

Breanna Gibbs of Samson

Jordan Goode of Ariton

Andrew Goodson of Ariton

Kaylor Hataway of Elba

Kassidy Hester of Jack

Ashley Jones of Enterprise

Brittney Lee of New Brockton

Sarah Macerelli of Enterprise

Melissa Mayhall of Enterprise

Haley McInnis of Enterprise

Stuart Mitchell of Enterprise

Caroline Morgan of New Brockton

Lyne Nguyen of Enterprise

Savannah Parker of Jack

John Petersen of Enterprise

Rebekah Phillips of Jack

Madison Powell of Jack

Margaret Quisenberry of Enterprise

Kayla Reese of Enterprise

Nathaniel Rodriguez of Enterprise

Jared Seay of Enterprise

Sandra Sellers of Enterprise

Beverly Simms of Enterprise

Vernon Smith of Enterprise

Makisha Thorn of Enterprise

Rosanna Thrash of Elba

Caleb Trawick of Chancellor

Sidney Wade of Enterprise

Joshua White of Enterprise

Jonathan Woods of Coffee Springs

Tags

Load comments