TROY — Troy University has announced students who have been named to the Provost’s List for the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List. The Spring Semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 4 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

The following students were among those named to the Provost’s List:

» Carrie Bishop of Enterprise

» Matthew Bishop of Enterprise

» Connie Ellis of Enterprise

» Callie Melton of Enterprise

» Brandi Carr of Elba

» Tawanda Caston of Enterprise

» David Degginger of Enterprise

» Katherine Johnson of Samson

» Erica Murray of Samson

» Nathan Stir of Enterprise

» Felicia Trevino of Enterprise

» Lisa Gerber of Enterprise

» Herlinda Ellis of Enterprise

» Marcus Ward of Enterprise

» Justin Anger of Enterprise

» Callie Berry of Enterprise

» Eva Bradley of Enterprise

» Katelyn Calhoun of Elba

» Landon Carnley of Elba

» Hannah Ellis of Samson

» Megan Green of New Brockton

» Hagen Hall of Kinston

» Hannah Hughes of Ariton

» Cara Jackson of Enterprise

» Brooklynn Johnson of Enterprise

» Justin Jones of Enterprise

» Anna Kelley of New Brockton

» Madison Knox of Ariton

» Kelli Mack of Elba

» Samuel McHenry of Enterprise

» Ashley Morgan of New Brockton

» Kinsley Morgan of New Brockton

» Chase Moseley of Elba

» Noah Mynard of Enterprise

» Lauren Mynatt of Enterprise

» Scott Nelson of Enterprise

» Camryn Nowling of Samson

» Carson Rivers of Enterprise

» Morgan Rogers of Ariton

» Amy Sauls of Enterprise

» Lydia Sauls of Enterprise

» Shelby Silliman of Enterprise

» Bethanee Till of Ariton

» Taryn Weeks of Enterprise

» Sarah Woods of Coffee Springs

» Cailey Wright of Samson

» Ashley Yelverton of Enterprise

» Ashley Adams of Enterprise

» Lauren Revels of Kinston

» Brandy Tice of Enterprise

