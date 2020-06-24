TROY — Troy University has announced students who have been named to the Provost’s List for the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List. The Spring Semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 4 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
The following students were among those named to the Provost’s List:
» Carrie Bishop of Enterprise
» Matthew Bishop of Enterprise
» Connie Ellis of Enterprise
» Callie Melton of Enterprise
» Brandi Carr of Elba
» Tawanda Caston of Enterprise
» David Degginger of Enterprise
» Katherine Johnson of Samson
» Erica Murray of Samson
» Nathan Stir of Enterprise
» Felicia Trevino of Enterprise
» Lisa Gerber of Enterprise
» Herlinda Ellis of Enterprise
» Marcus Ward of Enterprise
» Justin Anger of Enterprise
» Callie Berry of Enterprise
» Eva Bradley of Enterprise
» Katelyn Calhoun of Elba
» Landon Carnley of Elba
» Hannah Ellis of Samson
» Megan Green of New Brockton
» Hagen Hall of Kinston
» Hannah Hughes of Ariton
» Cara Jackson of Enterprise
» Brooklynn Johnson of Enterprise
» Justin Jones of Enterprise
» Anna Kelley of New Brockton
» Madison Knox of Ariton
» Kelli Mack of Elba
» Samuel McHenry of Enterprise
» Ashley Morgan of New Brockton
» Kinsley Morgan of New Brockton
» Chase Moseley of Elba
» Noah Mynard of Enterprise
» Lauren Mynatt of Enterprise
» Scott Nelson of Enterprise
» Camryn Nowling of Samson
» Carson Rivers of Enterprise
» Morgan Rogers of Ariton
» Amy Sauls of Enterprise
» Lydia Sauls of Enterprise
» Shelby Silliman of Enterprise
» Bethanee Till of Ariton
» Taryn Weeks of Enterprise
» Sarah Woods of Coffee Springs
» Cailey Wright of Samson
» Ashley Yelverton of Enterprise
» Ashley Adams of Enterprise
» Lauren Revels of Kinston
» Brandy Tice of Enterprise
