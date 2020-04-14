TROY — Troy University has announced students who have been named to the Provost’s List for Term 3 of the 2019-2020 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List. Term 3 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with students outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who made the list include:

» Joni Alford of Enterprise

» Jessica Arroyo of Enterprise

» Melissa Howard of Enterprise

» Naja Miley of Enterprise

» Megan Coleman of Elba

Tags

Load comments