TROY — Troy University has announced students who have been named to the Provost’s List for Term 3 of the 2019-2020 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List. Term 3 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with students outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who made the list include:
» Joni Alford of Enterprise
» Jessica Arroyo of Enterprise
» Melissa Howard of Enterprise
» Naja Miley of Enterprise
» Megan Coleman of Elba
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.