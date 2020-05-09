TROY — Troy University recognized students for outstanding achievements in academics, leadership and service during a Virtual Honors Week April 20-24, replacing the annual Honors Convocation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These local students won awards during the week:

Alexander Beerenstrauch of Elba received the G. Ray Mathus Memorial Award

Savannah Maddox of Enterprise received the W.P. Lewis Award

Margaret Quisenberry of Enterprise received the Outstanding Senior in Journalism and Communication Award

Tiffani McCulloch of Elba received the James F. O’Neal Mathematics Education Award

Noah Mynard of Enterprise received the Colonial Dames of America Paper Award

