Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor’s List for Term 1 of the 2019-20 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List. Term 1 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students named to the Chancellor’s List include:

» Ariana Johnson of Enterprise

» Michael Lassiter of Enterprise

» Lue Magana of Enterprise

» Marion Currie of Enterprise

» Charity Colquett-Sharp of Enterprise

» Aaron Jackson of Enterprise

