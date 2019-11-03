Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor’s List for Term 1 of the 2019-20 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List. Term 1 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students named to the Chancellor’s List include:
» Ariana Johnson of Enterprise
» Michael Lassiter of Enterprise
» Lue Magana of Enterprise
» Marion Currie of Enterprise
» Charity Colquett-Sharp of Enterprise
» Aaron Jackson of Enterprise
