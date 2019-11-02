Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost’s List for Term 1 of the 2019-20 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List. Term 1 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students named to the list include:
» Jessica Arroyo of Enterprise
» John Fanning of Enterprise
» Scotty Hutto of Enterprise
» Edward Bryan of Enterprise
» Ayanna Bighem of Enterprise
» Dean Clark of Enterprise
» Twanna Johnson of Enterprise
» Brittany Hardy of Kinston
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.