TROY — Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year.
The Spring Semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 4 graduates include students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who graduated include:
» Stephanie Annis of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services
» Lisa Arnett of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
» Alesha Booth of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.
» Cody Brunson of Chancellor with a undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.
» Mary Brunson of Elba with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts.
» Austin Busby of Elba with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Caleigh Cardwell of Enterprise with a undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Kayla Cooper of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Sarah Cross of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Kaitlin Curington of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Carolyn Ezzell of Chancellor with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» U’rosia Faulk of Opp with a graduate degree from the College of Education.
» Tori Gainey of New Brockton with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
» Madison Gallinger of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts.
» Taylor Hancock of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Brittany Hardy of Kinston with a undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Kayla Harrison of Elba with a Graduate degree from the College of Education.
» Jacob Heath of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts.
» James Hudson of Elba with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
»» Tristian Johns of Chancellor with a undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Magnola Johnson of Elba with a Undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.
» Katie Kelley of New Brockton with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Sarah Kelley of Elba with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Madison Knox of Ariton with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
» Brittney Lee of New Brockton with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
» Daisy Lott of Jack with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Alaina McCulloch of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Tiffani McCulloch of Elba with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Alexis Nank of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Deandrea Nesbitt of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts.
» Felicity Nunez of Enterprise with a undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» TorRessa Osborne of Enterprise with a undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.
» Jaelyn Phillips of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.
» William Pope of Jack with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Margaret Quisenberry of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts.
» Kayla Reese of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Christopher Reid of Samson with a Undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.
» Mikolas Roberson of Enterprise with a undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Amy Sauls of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
» Lydia Sauls of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Hampton Sipper of Elba with a Undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business
» Stephanie Smith of Samson with a Graduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Allison Snell of New Brockton with a graduate degree from the College of Education.
» Jessica Steinwinder of Enterprise with a undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Shannon Sweeney of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.
» Aaron Ward of Samson with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Mary Wilson of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
» Amanda Young of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» » Kimberly Zorn of Enterprise with a graduate degree from the College of Education.
