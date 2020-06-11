Troy logo

TROY — Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year.

The Spring Semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 4 graduates include students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who graduated include:

» Stephanie Annis of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services

» Lisa Arnett of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

» Alesha Booth of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.

» Cody Brunson of Chancellor with a undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.

» Mary Brunson of Elba with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts.

» Austin Busby of Elba with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Caleigh Cardwell of Enterprise with a undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Kayla Cooper of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Sarah Cross of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Kaitlin Curington of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Carolyn Ezzell of Chancellor with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» U’rosia Faulk of Opp with a graduate degree from the College of Education.

» Tori Gainey of New Brockton with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

» Madison Gallinger of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts.

» Taylor Hancock of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Brittany Hardy of Kinston with a undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Kayla Harrison of Elba with a Graduate degree from the College of Education.

» Jacob Heath of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts.

» James Hudson of Elba with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

»» Tristian Johns of Chancellor with a undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Magnola Johnson of Elba with a Undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.

» Katie Kelley of New Brockton with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Sarah Kelley of Elba with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Madison Knox of Ariton with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

» Brittney Lee of New Brockton with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

» Daisy Lott of Jack with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Alaina McCulloch of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Tiffani McCulloch of Elba with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Alexis Nank of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Deandrea Nesbitt of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts.

» Felicity Nunez of Enterprise with a undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» TorRessa Osborne of Enterprise with a undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.

» Jaelyn Phillips of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.

» William Pope of Jack with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Margaret Quisenberry of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts.

» Kayla Reese of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Christopher Reid of Samson with a Undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.

» Mikolas Roberson of Enterprise with a undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Amy Sauls of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

» Lydia Sauls of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Hampton Sipper of Elba with a Undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business

» Stephanie Smith of Samson with a Graduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Allison Snell of New Brockton with a graduate degree from the College of Education.

» Jessica Steinwinder of Enterprise with a undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Shannon Sweeney of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.

» Aaron Ward of Samson with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Mary Wilson of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

» Amanda Young of Enterprise with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» » Kimberly Zorn of Enterprise with a graduate degree from the College of Education.

