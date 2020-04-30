TROY — Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during Term 3 of the 2019/2020 academic year. Term 3 graduates include students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who graduated include:

Medaria Chang of Enterprise

Kaitlyn Davis of Enterprise

Jennifer Lee of Enterprise

Morgan Moore of Enterprise

Emily Hampson of Enterprise

Stacy Kent of Daleville

Samantha Kiley of Daleville

