TROY — Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during Term 3 of the 2019/2020 academic year. Term 3 graduates include students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who graduated include:
Medaria Chang of Enterprise
Kaitlyn Davis of Enterprise
Jennifer Lee of Enterprise
Morgan Moore of Enterprise
Emily Hampson of Enterprise
Stacy Kent of Daleville
Samantha Kiley of Daleville
