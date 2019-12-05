Troy University is proud to recognize students who were named as inaugural members of "The 87."
The 87, formerly Who's Who, recognizes juniors, seniors and graduate students who have excelled in campus leadership and in their academic area. Selections are made based on academic standing, community service, leadership ability and potential for continued success.
Local students chosen to The 87 include:
Hannah Echols of Enterprise
Savannah Maddox of Enterprise
Lindsey Zerbinos of Enterprise
