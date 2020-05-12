TROY — Troy University is proud to recognize its Dothan Campus students for outstanding achievements in academics.
The following students received academic honors:
Edward Bryan of Enterprise was named the outstanding Undergraduate in Bachelor of Social Work in the College of Health and Human Services.
Erin Rosa of Enterprise was named the outstanding Undergraduate in BS ECE in the College of Education.
Allison Snell of New Brockton was named the outstanding Graduate in Alt A ELE in the College of Education.
Megan Coleman of Elba was named the outstanding Undergraduate in Accounting & Finance in the Sorrell College of Business.
Lauren Revels of Kinston was named the outstanding Undergraduate in Bachelor of Science in Nursing in the College of Health and Human Services.
Jennifer Hollis of Ariton was named the outstanding Graduate in Alt A ECE in the College of Education.
Amaria Boyett of Daleville was named the outstanding Undergraduate in Rehabilitation and Disability Studies in the College of Education.
Troy University is proud to honor these students for their achievements.
