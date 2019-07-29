A nearly $2.4 million sale of a two-tenant outparcel at Westgate Center in Enterprise was recently announced by TSCG (The Shopping Center Group), one of the largest, privately owned and retail-focused real estate advisory firms in the United States.
T. Neal Pringle, Jr., CCIM, director of investment sales and finance for TSCG, represented the buyer in the May 23 transaction alongside Adam Birnbrey, TSCG investment sales associate.
PMPJL LLC acquired the outparcel from LES Enterprise Station LLC, which was represented by Cushman and Wakefield. It currently houses Aspen Dental and T-Mobile.
No other transaction details were available.
“Location, location, location is the hallmark of this investment opportunity,” said Pringle. “Put two long-term, credit tenants side-by-side in a central location along a high-traffic, dense, primary retail corridor, you inevitably got a win-win deal. Both tenants feature their latest store prototype making this center relevant for some time.”
According to a press release from BouncePath Marketing, Aspen Dental has a 10-year lease and T-Mobile has a seven-year lease. Both were signed in 2018.
The trade area is fortified with more than 14,400 households with an average income of more than $66,000 within five miles of Westgate Center. Nearly 50,000 vehicles travel daily along US Hwy. 84/Boll Weevil Circle and Rucker Boulevard.
TSCG represents institutional and private owners of retail real estate throughout the eastern United States and Southern California in their efforts to maximize the return on investment from the sale of their property.
