A Tuesday evening house fire on Lakewood Drive caused heavy smoke damage but no injuries.
According to Enterprise Fire Chief Byron Herring, firefighters arrived at the scene around 5:30 p.m. after a neighbor, identified as Mark Thackston, saw smoke coming from the home and called the fire department.
“When firefighters arrived, there was smoke coming out of both ends of the house,” Herring said. “The homeowners were on a five-day trip and had just come back.”
Homeowner Warren Bowron, the state director for Alabama Dixie Softball, told The Ledger that he and his family had been gone for a “big softball tournament” and arrived back home around 5:15 or 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
“We came home to a nice little backyard roast,” Bowron said.
According to Herring, the fire is believed to have started in the attic. There was no fire below the ceiling level of the home. Firefighters worked inside and outside the home -- which sustained excessive smoke damage -- to contain the fire, Herring said.
On Wednesday morning, Bowron and Herring returned to the home for an assessment of the damage.
“The hardwood floors are probably a loss, and the ceiling inside had to be ripped down and gutted,” Bowron said. “Windows were broken out to get in, and the roof is completely gone. It appears something in the attic started (the fire). Last night we were able to get some things that are priceless for us, like family portraits and things like that. We had five days’ worth of clothes and laptops in our cars, so we can continue to operate.
“We’re here. Life is good, and we’ll pick up the pieces and move on.”
