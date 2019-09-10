Two arrested in connection with Shellfield shooting

The Enterprise Police Department has made two arrests in connection with the Aug. 21 shooting in the 1600 Block of Shellfield Road in Enterprise.
On Sept. 10 at 11 a.m., EPD Detectives arrested and charged Renee Nicole Jump, 35, of Enterprise, and Rocky West, 35, of Enterprise, with second-degree assault. West received an additional charge of second-degree hindering prosecution from EPD detectives.
Jump and West were transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.
